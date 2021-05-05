BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

