BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.