Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 271,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $457.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNFT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

