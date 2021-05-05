Berenberg Bank Boosts Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 48

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SNWS stock opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.54).

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

