Berenberg Bank Boosts Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 48

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.
SNWS stock opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.54).
Smiths News Company Profile
