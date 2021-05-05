Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.
LON RST opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £509.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,960.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.71. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88).
Restore Company Profile
