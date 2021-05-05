Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

LON RST opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £509.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,960.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.71. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

