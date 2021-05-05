Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

