Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

