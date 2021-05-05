Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Earnings History for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit