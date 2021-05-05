Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,527. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $494.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

