BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $510.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $510.10 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

