BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

