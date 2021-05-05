BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050.91 ($26.80).

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 109.50 ($1.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,306 ($30.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,997.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,300.80 ($17.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

