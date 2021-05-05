BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050.91 ($26.80).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,275.50 ($29.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £115.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,140.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,997.40. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,300.80 ($17.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

