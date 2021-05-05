Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,530,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,658 shares of company stock worth $2,215,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.