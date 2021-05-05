Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Quaero Capital S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises about 5.0% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after acquiring an additional 582,800 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

