Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Hits $100.02 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion and approximately $5.33 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $651.86 or 0.01176367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
