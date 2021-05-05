Bintex Futures Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $79,604.27 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00262689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.51 or 0.01144498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.25 or 0.00726283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.80 or 1.00179657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

