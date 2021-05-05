Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $418.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

