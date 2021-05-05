BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading 7.8% Higher

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $31.81. 6,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 298,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,460 shares of company stock worth $10,270,039 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

