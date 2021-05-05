Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.08. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 3,501 shares trading hands.

BVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.