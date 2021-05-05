BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00832809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00101190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.39 or 0.09348300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044435 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

