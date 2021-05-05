Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.98 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $639.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.05 or 0.00486291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00213194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00201090 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010834 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

