BITTUP Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $623,199.76 and approximately $128.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00828060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.60 or 0.09340149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044771 BTC.

About BITTUP

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

