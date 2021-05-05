Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of BKH opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.