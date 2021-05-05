Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,483. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

