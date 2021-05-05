Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

BSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 117,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

