BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

Shares of BL opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

