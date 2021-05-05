Blackmoon (BMC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $883.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00824114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.35 or 0.09371351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.