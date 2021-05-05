BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,321. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

