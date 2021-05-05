BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of BTZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,321. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
