BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE CII traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.62.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.