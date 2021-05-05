BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE CII traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

