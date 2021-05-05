BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 3,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,170. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
