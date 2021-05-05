BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 3,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,170. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

