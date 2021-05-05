BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
