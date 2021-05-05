BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BRGE opened at GBX 586.70 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £514.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 598 ($7.81).
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.