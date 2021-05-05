BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BRGE opened at GBX 586.70 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £514.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 598 ($7.81).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

