BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE BLK traded up $10.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $847.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $719.50. The company has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $837.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

