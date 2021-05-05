BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
