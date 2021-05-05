BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

