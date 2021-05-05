Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,465. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
