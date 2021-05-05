BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE MUE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $13.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
