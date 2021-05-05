BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE MUE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.