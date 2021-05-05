Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYC)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

