BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE MCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.26.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.