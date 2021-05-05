BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

