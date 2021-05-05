Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE BCX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,467. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.