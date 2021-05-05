Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE BCX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,467. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
