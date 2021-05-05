BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

