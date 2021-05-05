Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0-249.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.02 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

BCOR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 447,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

