bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BLUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,280. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

