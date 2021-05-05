BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.19 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

BXC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $54.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

