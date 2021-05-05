BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $53.31

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.31, but opened at $56.57. BlueLinx shares last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 2,367 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $511.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

