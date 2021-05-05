BMO Capital Markets Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

CHKP stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

