BMO Commercial Property Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 0.35 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,648,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,540. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market capitalization of £639.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.55.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 65,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

