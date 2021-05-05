BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €56.70 ($66.71) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.63 ($66.62).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.95. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.