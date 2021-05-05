BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €56.70 ($66.71) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.63 ($66.62).

BNP stock opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.95. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit