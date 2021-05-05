Boenning Scattergood Comments on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AMERISAFE in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

AMSF opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $451,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

