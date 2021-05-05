Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

