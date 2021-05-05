Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDNNY stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

