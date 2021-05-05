Bombardier (BBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Earnings History for Bombardier (TSE:BBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit