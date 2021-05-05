Bombardier (BBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

